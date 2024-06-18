Whenever Hunter Biden comes up on TV and throughout the media, which is often, I think of a movie I watched on YouTube, “Affair with a Stranger.”

More about the movie in a minute. Meanwhile, Hunter, the president’s son, was convicted on three felonies of gun violations.

The worst is yet to come. In a few months, September, he is scheduled to stand trial for tax evasion, which could open the books, as contained in the Laptop From Hell, inferring alleged shady business dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China, that not only enriched Hunter, but allegedly his father as well.

They call it influence peddling, as when the Biden name, or brand, is used to gain favors at home or abroad.

Some call it the Biden Crime Family. Pay, or you will pay the consequences.

Hunter is special. Rare is the writer who can make this up for a book or a movie. The movie would be labelled Triple X-Rated, for this man’s lifetime of debauchery.

I made a mistake? Yes, I did. I called him a man. Nobody calls Hunter a man, neither Joe, nor Jill, nor the left-wing media.

They all call him a Child. He is 54-years-old, and they call him a child, a man old enough to be a grandfather, but as a child, he is to be coddled.

This child, they say, deserves a hug, not only for the child himself, but for the entire Biden Family.

They are all suffering together, with appeals, from the Family, and the media, for us all to join in and show empathy for this drug-addled Child of 54.

He is just a child, after all. Just a boy, and boys will be boys.

If you demur…or if you suggest that Trump’s sons would never get the same pity, at any age, then they would accuse you of being heartless.

If you say he has been heartless, and that he has ruined many lives, you will be reminded that he has been on drugs, so he, a child of 54, cannot be responsible for his actions.

So they say…and Joe says he loves him. He loves his child.

But how is it that Hunter never grows up?

The movie, “Affair with a Stranger,” stars Jean Simmons and Victor Mature. It is a madcap comedy that was shown in 1953, during our age of innocence.

You know the story from a thousand different flicks…boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back.

The movie isn’t very funny…but I laughed. At all the wrong places, such as when young Timmy keeps showing up. He must be around eight-years-old.

In those days, all boys in the movies were named Timmy. It does have the ring of childhood. Timmy is always adorable, and everybody loves him.

Some of us wish the snotty kid would stay in his room and quit spoiling the scene.

So Simmons and Mature are so terribly in love, but something always happens to sidetrack them, and every few years they run into Timmy and his mother.

Five years go by, and there they are again. The mother hasn’t grown older, and neither has Timmy.

It’s the same situation 10, 20, 30, 40 years later. Timmy is still eight-years-old. Neither the writer or the producer or the director noticed this? Somebody goofed.

Towards the end, Simmons and Mature, being childless, adopt Timmy…when he must be around 54.

The same age as Hunter…who also never grows up, and remains a child.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

