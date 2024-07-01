The family of US President Joe Biden is pushing him to remain in the race, despite his poor performance in last week's debate, and many on his own side urging him to drop out.

According to the Associated Press, the Bidens gathered in Camp David to convince him to keep fighting.

The report adds, citing individuals privy to the discussions, that some of the family members are blaming the President's staff for inadequately preparing him for the debate.

The President's family, led by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and his son Hunter, believe that he is the best person to beat Donald Trump and is capable of serving another four years in the position.

John Morgan, a Florida-based attorney and major Biden fundraiser was quoted by the Guardian saying he believed the President was "over-coached, over-practiced.”

Critics of Biden’s performance also said that the preparation should have focused on the bigger vision he needed to sell to the country.

Someone close to the President who said they appealed to his top aides in the days before the debate, told Reuters that their only request was to "make sure he’s rested before the debate, but he was exhausted. He was unwell." They added: "What a bad decision to send him out looking sick and exhausted.”