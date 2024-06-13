US President Joe Biden said that he would not pardon his son Hunter after Hunter was convicted on three federal felony gun charges earlier this week.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 meeting in Itlay today (Thursday), Biden said, "I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said I would abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him."

The President then replied "no" when asked if he would commute Hunter's sentence.

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted the younger Biden on all charges, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

The conviction marks the first time a President’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their family member's term in office.

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing, though he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender.