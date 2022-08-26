Minister Ze'ev Elkin from the National Unity Party on Thursday commented on Matan Kahana's decision to join the party and said that National Unity is an alternative for the national religious public.

"In the top ten [spots on the slate], we have five representatives of the religious Zionist community. I'm not sure that Smotrich will have that many Knesset members," said Elkin in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"There is a large liberal religious Zionist public in the State of Israel that lives by the principle of ‘live and let live’, we think that for this public, we are their home today," he added.

Elkin attacked the Zionist Spirit Party of Ayelet Shaked and Yoaz Hendel, saying, "We all understand that Ayelet Shaked will not pass the electoral threshold."