MK Ze’ev Elkin, chairman of the National Unity Party’s Knesset faction, spoke to Israel National News after he took part in a toast of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

"In the Knesset, issues that benefit the settlement enterprise can be promoted even from the opposition," he said.

When asked about the possibility of establishing a unity government and whether there are talks between his party and the Likud, Elkin replied, "There are no talks. There is a fundamental value in a unity government, but in my opinion Netanyahu is not interested in it. He only wants the current coalition because it is the one that can provide him with what he wants. Therefore, we are currently do not have to deal with this dilemma."

Hebrew video:

