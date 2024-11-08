The Knesset approved early Friday morning the new appointments in the government: Israel Katz was appointed to the position of Defense Minister in place of Yoav Gallant, Gideon Sa'ar was appointed to the position of Foreign Minister in place of Katz, and Ze'ev Elkin was appointed to the position of Minister in the Ministry of Finance who will oversee the rebuilding of northern and southern Israel.

58 Knesset members supported the move, with no opponents or abstentions. The opposition did not take part in the vote.

After the vote, Minister Elkin was sworn in as minister.

Towards the end of the discussion, an uproar arose in the Knesset, when Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) ascended the podium and blasted the opposition for voting against the bill allowing for the deportations of families of terrorists, which was approved in the Knesset a night earlier.

"There is a promiscuous opposition here that is not interested in Israel's security, and there is a government here and those who showed responsibility and joined the coalition, for the benefit of the citizens of Israel, for the benefit of the IDF soldiers and against the families of terrorists," Karhi said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called out to him in response, "You are a draft evader, you want to bring in a draft evasion law! You are a lump of poison!".