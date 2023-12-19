The Knesset Subcommittee for Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy, chaired by MK Zeev Elkin (National Unity Party) convened today (Tuesday) to discuss the rise in antisemitic incidents in the US and on college campuses and how to respond to this phenomenon.

According to data compiled by the "Mosaic" organization, since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas with the massacre of October 7, there has been a 700% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents against Jewish students. Since the beginning of the war, about 1,000 antisemitic incidents have occurred on American college campuses.

It is estimated that 80 percent of the cases are not reported to the authorities due to fear of suffering further antisemitic abuse, and since the beginning of the war over 110,000 students have participated in pro-Israel events.

In addition, according to the Hillel campus organization, 37% of Jewish students hide their Jewishness due to antisemitism on campuses.

In a report by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry which focuses on prominent events and expressions of antisemitism around the world, it was noted that the Anti-Defamation League reported that since the beginning of the war, 2,031 antisemitic incidents have been recorded throughout the US. The antisemitic incidents recorded include 40 cases of physical assault, 337 incidents of vandalism, 749 incidents of harassment, and 905 demonstrations, which included antisemitic discourse and support for terrorism.

Committee Chairman Ze'ev Elkin stated that there is a "wild wave of anti-Israelism and antisemitism that has been sweeping the campuses in the United States lately, revealing the depth of the problem regarding the State of Israel in places where a new generation of the American elite is growing up. This situation is the result of systematic activity by a long-standing branch of elements hostile to the State of Israel, an activity in which significant funds have been invested. Providing an adequate response to this dangerous trend is a strategic necessity of the State of Israel."

Dr. Ruth Cohen-Dar, Director of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Holocaust Remembrance at the Foreign Ministry, said: "The phenomenon is not new, but it has intensified since the beginning of the war. These are worldviews that are nurtured by and receive assistance from external parties that provide aid and support. There is very intense activity of pro-Palestinian organizations that strengthen student organizations that are the originators of the antisemitic and anti-Israeli activity. We need to look at the problem far beyond the campuses. We see incidents occurring already in elementary and high school. The students don't come to universities as a blank page but already absorb it in the education system."

Students from college campuses described to the committee their personal experiences and the cases of antisemitism they encountered. Ofir Dayan, a member of a pro-Israel student organization, said: "The events we are experiencing on the campuses are not surprising and did not start on October 7. The big problem here is that there is no simple organizational memory because the students change every four years, which is roughly the time between rounds in the Gaza Strip. The students are not one block and the campuses are not one block. The absolute majority is not at all aware of what's happening here and they don't really care and these are the students we need to reach because in the political climate in the US they are needed to formulate a position."

Elkin announced at the conclusion of the discussion that the committee would hold a follow-up discussion and said: "The discussion revealed the depth of the problem and the strategic challenge it creates not only for the Jewish students but also for the future of relations between Israel and the United States. The government officials in charge of the issue together with civil society bodies must develop a significant plan with serious budgets to change the atmosphere in relation to the State of Israel on campuses in the United States. This is the order of the hour and the sooner the better, and we will have a follow-up discussion on this."