Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, on Monday blamed the US for "procrastination" regarding the renewal of the nuclear deal, Maariv reported.

Kanaani made his comments at a press conference, claiming that Iran wants a lasting nuclear agreement which will protect its legitimate rights.

"Nothing is final until everything is agreed on," Kanaani added, emphasizing that the progress is negotiations has been "relatively good."

According to him, however, "The West needs the nuclear agreement more than we do."

Meanwhile, Israel is waging a diplomatic battle with the US, attempting to persuade the larger country not to sign the renewed agreement in the near future, before the Knesset elections, and if possible not to sign the agreement at all.

On Tuesday, the National Security Council chief, Eyal Hulata, will meet in Washington with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and with other officials to discuss the agreement. The Israeli side expects a "difficult" meeting and has clarified that the American reassurances "have not reassured them."