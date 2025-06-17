The White House is reportedly weighing the possibility of a meeting this week between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a report by Axios citing four sources briefed on the matter.

The proposed meeting, which has not yet been finalized, is part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump aimed at reviving nuclear negotiations and de-escalating tensions with Iran amid ongoing conflict with Israel.

A senior US official confirmed to Axios that "a meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration." The official characterized the discussions as a critical juncture, suggesting that the administration views the potential use of American bunker-busting munitions against Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordow as a pivotal point of leverage in talks.

"They do want to talk," the official noted, but added uncertainty remains over whether Iran has been sufficiently pressured to agree to meaningful concessions.

President Trump has thus far refrained from involving US forces directly in Israel's military operations against Iran, while maintaining that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a non-negotiable objective.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Trump to strike Iran's Fordow facility, but the President has reiterated his belief that a deal remains within reach, given Iran's weakened bargaining position.

The diplomatic overtures follow a dramatic Truth Social post by President Trump on Monday, in which he warned Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran. "Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," he declared. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Shortly after the post, reports emerged of explosions and heavy anti-aircraft fire in Tehran, with additional strikes reported in Natanz and other locations across Iran. A White House official later clarified to CNN that Trump's warning underscored the urgency for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

During the G7 summit in Canada, where Trump was attending prior to the developments, he stated, "I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran is foolish not to sign one."

Trump cut short his G7 visit following the rising tensions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said he would return to Washington after dinner with other heads of state. "Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight," she said.

Speaking with reporters, Trump remarked, "I have to be back early — for obvious reasons."

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed during the summit that the US had extended an offer to meet with Iran and was actively pushing for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The White House continues to emphasize that American forces are maintaining a defensive posture. "We will defend American interests," spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Monday night that US forces in the region remain defensively postured as Iran and Israel continue exchanging missile fire. He stated that the current strategy reflects "peace through strength," noting that President Trump has consistently insisted Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. Hegseth added that American assets will be protected and the administration remains committed to reaching a peaceful resolution.