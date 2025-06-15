US President Donald Trump on Saturday night posted that he believes the war between Israel and Iran "should end."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end."

Earlier on Saturday, Oman’s Foreign Minister announced that the scheduled round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will not take place on Sunday.

The Washington Post reported earlier that US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had not canceled his planned trip to Oman on Sunday, where he was expected to meet with Iranian representatives.

However, Iran has since declared that the talks will not proceed. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, “The continuation of negotiations cannot be justified while the barbarism of the Zionist regime persists.”