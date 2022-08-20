On Friday afternoon, about two hours before the start of Shabbat (the Sabbath) at sundown, Israel Police received a report about a haredi child wandering alone around the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo.

Police officers arriving at the scene located the child, aged three years old, who was not with his parents and could not give details about where his family members were or how to contact them.

After several hours during which none of the child's family members contacted the police, a judge issued an order to the police, allowing them to transfer the child to a foster family.

At midnight between Friday and Saturday, just after the order was issued, the child's father contacted the police and said his son was missing.

According to the family, they believed that the child had gone to visit a relative, and when they realized that the child was not at the relative's home, they contacted the police.