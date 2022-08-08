IDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Ran Kochav on Monday morning said that if the quiet continues, Gaza's border crossings with Israel will be opened at 9:00a.m. Monday.

At the same time, he said that the IDF will return to routine only after ensuring that the ceasefire declared late Sunday night holds.

According to Kochav, since the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn on Friday afternoon, 1,175 rockets were fired at Israel, of which 200 fell within Gaza itself. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 380 of the rockets, with a 96% success rate.

The IDF attacked 170 terror targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group, and destroyed a terror tunnel which had not yet crossed into Israeli territory.

For the Home Front, the return to normal routine will be a gradual process continuing throughout the day, after it becomes clear that the rocket fire from Gaza has completely ceased.

According to Kan Bet News, the diplomatic and defense echelons have noted two main achievements from the operation: Rejection of the option to threaten Israeli citizens following a routine arrest in Judea and Samaria, and the fact that Islamic Jihad's top commanders have been eliminated.