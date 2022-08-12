Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday ripped Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) after she accused Israel of killing children in Gaza.

“My heart breaks for the dozens of Palestinians, including children, killed by Israel in Gaza. Palestinians too deserve to live free from siege and bombardment,” the Congresswoman wrote on Thursday.

“There must be accountability. Israel must end the blockade. And Congress must stop funding Israeli apartheid,” she added.

Erdan fired back in a tweet of his own, writing, “At best, this tweet is ignorant. At worst, it is strongly hateful of Israel. By not holding Palestinian Islamic Jihad accountable for its terrorism, including the killing of Palestinian children, Rep. Bush is giving a green light to terror against innocent Israelis. Shameful.”

The IDF this week published footage showing how it delayed an air strike targeting an Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza several times due to the presence of children in the area.

On the flip side, the Islamic Jihad, during an attempt to fire rockets at Israel, missed the target and the rocket landed in Gazan territory, killing several children. Israel was blamed for this as well but published footage proving otherwise.

Bush is a member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democrats who have routinely singled Israel out for criticism.

In May of last year, Bush accused the American government of funding the Israeli military in order to “police and kill Palestinians.”

At the same time, she also refused to participate in an interview with the St. Louis Jewish Light, the leading Jewish newspaper in the city.

