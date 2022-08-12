An IDF spokesperson has released a statement testifying to the IDF's attempt to avoid civilian casualties during Operation Breaking Dawn.

"Upon receiving the order to fire to destroy an enemy position, we noticed a little girl near the target," the statement reads. "The tank commander immediately ceased fire. The position was destroyed after a few minutes without harming noncombatants."

During the opening of Operation Breaking Dawn, during an attack by the 82nd Tank Battalion of the IDF's 7th Brigade, a girl was identified in the area of ​​the Islamic Jihad position that was to be attacked. Upon identifying, the soldiers stopped the attack until the girl moved away from the position. After her departure, the position was shelled by IDF armored units.