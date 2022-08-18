Israel attacked a third country during the recent Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said.

Kochavi made his statements as he participated in an educational conference by the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel.

According to him, "Ten days ago, the IDF hit, with great precision, Tayseer al-Jabari,who is an archterrorist, and at the same time conducted a wave of arrests in Judea and Samaria, and parallel to this attacked in a third country and protected the rest of the country's borders."

Kochavi did not name the third country which was allegedly attacked.

"If there is no operation, then there is protection," he added. "This is a very complex task which must not be taken for granted. You saw the elimination of al-Jabari, the archmurderer, in a 14-story building, and we carried out the task. Twenty Givati soldiers needed to be very exact and the danger level was very great."