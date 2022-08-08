The Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate confirmed on Sunday evening that a ceasefire will take effect at 11:30 p.m.

"The State of Israel thanks Egypt for its efforts. If the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly. We will not allow any disruption to the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel," he added.

Before the ceasefire came into force, a heavy barrage of rocket fire began towards areas near the Gaza border. In response, an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a rocket launcher belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Earlier, an anti-tank launch site and a site for the production of rockets intended to hit Israel were attacked as well.

Meanwhile, following an assessment of the situation that took place on Sunday night, the IDF announced that therestrictions for the home front remain in effect and residents are to continue to act according to the instructions. The restrictions on the public will be re-examined in an assessment of the situation that will take place in the morning.

Multiple Arab media outlets reported earlier on Sunday evening that the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel.

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen televisions channel cited two sources who said that Islamic Jihad has accepted an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire with Israel.

Muhammad al-Hindi, the chief of Islamic Jihad’s political department, said that the organization had agreed to the “formula” put forth by Egypt.

"A formula for the Egyptian declaration of the truce agreement was reached, including Egypt's commitment to work for the release of the two prisoners, al-Saadi and Awawda."

Al Jazeera also reported that the two sides have agreed to the ceasefire, with 11:30 p.m. set to mark the cessation of hostilities.

The deal is expected to be formally announced soon, ahead of the 11:30 p.m. ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to convene a security briefing at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and other top security officials.