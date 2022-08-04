Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi commented on the tensions near the Gaza border, after he angrily left a meeting of the heads of the local authorities of the Gaza envelope with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi earlier on Thursday.

"Terrorists must be eliminated and threats must be neutralized. The citizens of the State of Israel, especially the residents of the Gaza envelope and Sderot, should not be held hostage by any terrorist organization, they are heroes who have been living on a difficult security front for over two decades," said Davidi.

He added, "I call on the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff to attack the terrorist organizations and I guarantee that you will receive all the backing from us."

"It is inconceivable that for three days there will be tension near the borders, roads are closed, trains are canceled and businesses are losing their livelihoods. At the same time, I demand from the government to approve tonight the compensation of residents and business owners for these days," he concluded.

Meanwhile on Thursday, following a security situation assessment, it was decided that the restrictions and road closures in the area near the Gaza border will continue on Friday.

Earlier, the IDF decided to reinforce existing divisions along the Gaza border in order to prepare for a possible confrontation with terrorists.

Kan 11 News reported that the political echelon thought that the restrictions on the communities near the Gaza border could be lifted today, but they are expected to continue for several more days.

Defense officials say that if the Islamic Jihad tries to carry out an attack - Israel will respond with great force and the possibility that the IDF will be the one to take the initiative is being examined.