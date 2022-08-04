As part of the IDF preparations and in accordance with a situational assessment conducted by Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, and PM Yair Lapid, the IDF has decided to reinforce existing divisions along the Gaza border in order to prepare for a possible confrontation with terrorists.

The Gaza division has already been reinforced with artillery, engineering, infantry, armor and special forces units.

While the IDF stressed that as of right now, an order forbidding soldiers from leaving the area has not been initiated, it has been decided that at least part of the units will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad terror group's Jenin Battalion, which is accompanied by armed activists, read out a notice threatening terror attacks against Israel in response to the arrest of Islamic Jihad leader Basa'am Asadi on Monday, August 1.

"We will scatter the heads of Zionists and their bodies on the mountaintops," the spokesperson said.

In a video attached to the threatening message, armed terrorists can be seen shooting at IDF forces during previous operations in the Jenin area.

Meanwhile, Asadi's son published an update on Facebook regarding the condition of his father, who is currently being held in the Ofer Prison.

According to the son, Asadi is suffering from bruises and injuries all over his body, especially from the blow he received to the back of his head, which caused significant bleeding, and a horrible headache.

Asadi's son placed responsibility for his father's life on the "occupying government," and demanded that the Palestinian Authority and human rights organizations set up a medical committee to keep tabs on his father's condition.

In addition, the son responded to Islamic Jihad's response to his father's arrest, saying that the terror organization will go to all lengths to avenge the arrest.