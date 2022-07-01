A new survey by Panels Politics, conducted for Maariv's weekend paper, showed that the Yamina party, now led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, would win four Knesset seats in the upcoming elections, barely passing the electoral threshold.

However, if the party is willing to sit in a government led by Likud chief MK Benjamin Netanyahu, it would bring the right-religious bloc to 63 seats, forming a comfortable coalition.

The poll showed that if elections were to take place today, the Likud party would win 34 Knesset seats, with interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid coming in second with 22.

The Religious Zionist party, led my MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, would be the Knesset's third-largest party, with 10 seats. Blue and White, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, would win nine seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven. Two parties, the Joint Arab List and the leftist Labor, headed by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, would win six seats each. Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would each win five seats. Bringing up the rear of the list is Yamina, with its four Knesset seats, and the United Arab List (Ra'am), which also wins four.

Leftist Meretz would not pass the electoral threshold, gaining just 2.2% of the votes.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would win 59 Knesset seats, while the current coalition members would win 55. The remaining six seats belong to the Joint Arab List, which traditionally does not join any coalition.

The poll was conducted on June 29-30, and included 593 individuals who are representative of Israel's adult population. Among these were 511 Jews and 82 Arabs. The data was collected by Panel4All, and the poll has an error margin of 4.2%.