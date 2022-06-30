Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon spoke Thursday morning about Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's new placement as head of the Yamina party.

Shaked, who was Yamina's number two, became its number one after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections.

Ramon added that he is not impressed by the fact that recent polls give Yamina five Knesset seats.

"I think that Yamina, even though it received five seats in the poll with Shaked, is a party that essentially does not exist, and the big question is where the seats will go," Ramon told 103 FM Radio.

"Ayelet Shaked is in a desperate political position," he added.

At the same time, Ramon estimated that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who will soon take the position of prime minister, will not be the one to form the next government.

"The coalition's greatest mistake is that it did not lower the electoral threshold," Ramon said. "I don't see any situation in which Lapid will be able to form a government."