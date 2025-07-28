Tensions flared Monday morning at the Western Wall as members of the "Women of the Wall" group clashed with security personnel after smuggling a Torah scroll into the women's section in violation of site regulations.

The scroll had been hidden inside a baby carrier.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, "This morning, a small group from the 'Women of the Wall' blatantly violated the accepted procedures at the Western Wall plaza by bringing a Torah scroll into the plaza in violation of the rules and in a disrespectful manner - concealed in a baby carrier."

"During the incident, some of the group's members violently attacked employees of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation who were trying to maintain order and protect the sanctity of the site. One staff member required evacuation to the hospital medical treatment as a result of the assault.”

In response, “Women of the Wall” claimed, “The Western Wall Heritage Foundation ushers, along with Israel Police, acted violently against Women of the Wall and tried to forcibly take the Torah scroll was brought into the women's section of the Western Wall. During the clashes, ushers pushed Women of the Wall to the ground and attempted to seize the scroll using violence and force.”