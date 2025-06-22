Opposition leader Yair Lapid visited the site of a recent Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv today, and delivered a statement contrasting Israel and its allies with the Iranian regime.

“Here is the difference between us and our enemies,” Lapid said. “The United States and Israel United States and Israel have been attacking nuclear sites, ballistic missiles, launchers. They are attacking civilians, women and children, because this is what this regime is.”

Lapid praised the United States for its role in countering regional threats, singling out former President Donald Trump and the American military for what he called a “historic change.”

“I congratulate President Trump and the brave U.S. Army for being part of an historic change in this region. The world has become a safer place since last night,” Lapid concluded.