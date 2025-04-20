Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) delivered an address to the press on Sunday in which he claimed that, based on intelligence in his possession, there is a fear of a political assassination.

"I now want to warn, based on unequivocal intelligence information: we are on the way to another tragedy. This time it will come from within. The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. There will be a political assassination. Jews will kill Jews," Lapid warned.

He added, "The most threats are against the director of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. The Israeli ruling party, the Likud, published an official statement stating, "Ronen Bar turned parts of the Shin Bet into the private militias of the deep state.' Such a statement has consequences. They know exactly what it does to some of their supporters.

"I call on the Prime Minister, stop it. It's on you. Silence your ministers, your son in Miami, instead of backing up the incitement, back up the Shin Bet, the security forces, the establishments that keep this country alive. You won't be able to say 'I didn't know.' This time it won't succeed. You do know, you are part of this, you have to stop this," Lapid stated.