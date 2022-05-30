The Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday approved for vote a bill put forth by the opposition to ban flying Palestinian Authority flags in institutions funded by the State of Israel.

The bill was proposed following a demonstration at Ben-Gurion University, during which students waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags. During the demonstration, the university blocked those holding Israeli flags from entering the university campus, claiming this was necessary to preserve the peace.

Coalition parties intend to give their MKs the freedom to vote with the conscience on the bill.

In a recording publicized by Kan Reshet Bet on Monday morning, Meretz MK Mossi Raz can be heard saying that this decision was made in order to bring down the government.

"If the coalition approved allowing MKs to choose what to vote on this issue, they are apparently fed up," Raz said.

"It seems to me that they are doing this in order to bring down the government," Raz can be heard telling Meretz activists. "If the coalition approved the freedom to vote [as you choose] on an issue like this, it seems to me that they are sick of the government. This contradicts the Jewish democratic character of the State of Israel. It's not democratic and it's also not Jewish. This is basic freedom of expression. So apparently they're fed up."