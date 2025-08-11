The extreme heat will continue through Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

Monday will see an additional rise in temperatures, with extreme heat stress in all areas of Israel. Temperatures will remain hotter than usual to scorching in the mountains and inland, and muggy on the coast.

Extreme heat stress will persist throughout the country, and extreme temperatures are expected in the mountains and eastern areas. There may be local rainfall during the afternoon hours, mainly in southern Israel; Sunday saw local rainfall in central Israel.

Temperatures are expected to be between 26-37 in Jerusalem, 27-33 in Tel Aviv, 27-32 in Haifa, 29-40 in Tiberias, Lod 27-36 in Lod, 27-32 in Ashdod, 31-42 in Ein Gedi, 26-38 in Be'er Sheva, and 32-46 in Eilat.

Tuesday will see an additional rise in temperatures, and it will continue to be scorching in the mountains and inland areas, and muggy along the coast. Another increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, and severe heat is expected across most areas. Local rainfall is expected both days, mainly in southern Israel.

On Thursday, scorching heat will continue in the mountains and inland, and it will remain muggy along the coast.