The liaison team of the Labor Party, led by Yair Golan, and the Meretz party, led by party secretary general Tomer Reznik, have reached a merger agreement to form a party called "The Democrats."

Both parties have pointed out that this is not a "technical bloc," but rather a "historical process that has finally produced one large and united party, a liberal-democratic Zionist party that will be a political home to a large public in Israel; for those who are going out to defend the image and character of the country, as well as for civil entities that are striving to create a better and healthier society."

They added that "this union is a necessary step in building a large and strong democratic home, that will lead to the replacement of the extremist-messianic government led by Netanyahu. The failure of October 7th and the following months have sharpened beyond all doubt that unlike in the past, we are involved in an act of political leadership, that is the beginning of a governmental alternative to the failed leadership of Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben Gvir. The new party will be a home for all forces fighting for democracy and Israel’s image. The party offers an improved ideological and practical platform for the revival of a democratic, safe, and free Israel, in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence."

The parties agreed that the new party list for the Knesset will be chosen in democratic primaries by the members of the parties and any new members who will join.

Like guarantees of gender or sectoral representation, the party will enforce a mechanism of guaranteeing representation which will ensure that at least one representative from Meretz will be included up to fourth place, at least one more representative up to the eighth place, and likewise up to the twelfth and sixteenth place. Similar rates will also be guaranteed in the institutions of the new party.

In addition, Meretz’s municipal factions, a significant part of the party's territorial strength, will be added to the party and will also become representative factions of the merged party, together with the Labor factions in the local authorities. The merged party will be built on the basis of the Labor Party’s values – the historical, ideological, and organizational heritage of its founders, the founders of the state of Israel, and those who wish to ensure its security.

Yair Golan announced: "One of the goals I have set for us is to create connections that will enable us to maximize the electoral potential of the party. This is a necessary political, public, and moral goal. Israel is in its most difficult time and this is the time to make decisions – serious security threats and the undermining of our delicate fabric of life, all require courageous steps. Our public is fighting in the streets and in the city squares, to change the face of the country. Today we have built a framework that will serve the public in the best possible way possible since the establishment of the state. Meretz is a significant partner in this merger, and so it will be. I want to thank Tomer Reznik, party secretary general, for his important contribution to the movement and to the Labor members, to the faction's chairperson MK Efrat Rayten, MK Naama Lazimi, and MK Gilad Kariv."

Tomer Reznik added: "This union will have a double effect, both to correct the past, but primarily to correct the future, because without the union and without integrating the party’s ideology and ideas, as well as turning them into a significant political force, we will not be able to correct the State of Israel. This is the only political body that courageously raises the political, social, and civil flag and Israel must make fateful decisions in these fields. I thank Labor Chairman Yair Golan who understood the importance of the times and the importance of this union, and I am sure that under his leadership we will lead a definite line and consolidate a significant force for the next elections."