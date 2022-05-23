Arab students held an anti-Israel demonstration at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba Monday, to mark ‘Naqba Day’, lamenting Israel’s establishment in 1948.

The demonstration received approval from school administrators, who defended the students’ right to freedom of expression, adding that it would promote diversity and encourage Jewish students to meet their non-Jewish peers.

“Two days after the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, we saw how our campus is inclusive towards male and female students from all of Israeli society, with people who hold a wide range of views and opinions,” the university said in a statement.

“The university is a meeting place where people can meet in person, and new ideas and world views can be exchanged. Therefore, we permitted two political demonstrations with opposing views.”

“We are proud of our female and male students who showed that they care about the world around them and expressed their opinion. Today they confronted opposing opinions, while remaining peaceful and keeping the demonstrations civil.”

Ruvik Danilovich, the Mayor of Beersheba, castigated university administrators over their decision to approve the anti-Israel gathering.

“I received a disturbing video clip now from the Ben Gurion University campus, here in the State of Israel, and I couldn’t remain silent. Palestinian flags being proudly waved and songs lauding the enemies of Israel, whose only desire is to destroy [Israel].”

“I am embarrassed,” Danilovich added.