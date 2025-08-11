The Knesset Internal Affairs Committee, led by MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit), is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to discuss the removal of the tomb of arch-terrorist Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, which is located on state-owned land in Nesher, northern Israel.

Among those invited to participate in the discussion are representatives from the Shin Bet, Defense Ministry, Waqf (Islamic caretaker of religious sites), and the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Affairs, as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Known as one of the fathers of Palestinian Arab Islamic terror, al-Qassam led Arab terror squads to murder Jewish pioneers in the Land of Israel in the 1930s. In Islamist circles, he is seen as a legendary martyr and is the namesake of Hamas's militant wing, as well as the terror organization's Qassam missile.

His tomb is a pilgrimage site for terror supporters, and much of the Israeli public is demanding its removal. On the other hand, security officials oppose the move, fearing it would spark tensions, while the Waqf views its removal as an offense to religious sentiments.

The upcoming discussion is expected to highlight tensions between calls for Israeli sovereignty and concerns over security implications. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to present a hardline position advocating for an immediate removal.

The committee chair, MK Kroizer, who recently visited the site and voiced support for its removal, will lead the debate aimed at formulating a compromise that balances political, security, and public considerations. During his visit, Kroizer stated, "If someone would tell you that Yahya Sinwar was buried in the heart of Israel on state land, how would you react?"