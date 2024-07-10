Labor party chairman MK Yair Golan has recently held talks with former minister Tzipi Livni, with the goal of bringing her into the new "Democrats" party, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Golan has offered Livni second place on his party list. The report also said that such a step may spark ire not only among members of the Labor party, but among members of its partner party, Meretz, as well.

Sources close to Golan did not deny the reports.

"Tzipi Livni is an amazing diplomat, and an excellent leader," the sources said. "The public sphere needs such leaders. I would be very happy to see her join the our efforts to save the State. The decision is hers."

Sources close to Livni have not responded to the reports.