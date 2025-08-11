Since the day that Israeli Jews--men, women, children, infants, the aged--were attacked, tortured, murdered, raped and burned to death on October 7, 2023, the entire world--save for a tiny minority of people who still know right from wrong, good from bad, moral from immoral--have vilified, excoriated, and blamed--the Jews! The victims!

Why? It’s really not that hard to figure out.

We live in a world of eight-billion people, the vast majority of whom have never seen or spoken to or met a Jew…a Jew whose numbers comprise a microscopic 16 million, half of that number in Israel, another approximate five million in America, and the rest throughout the world. This represents less than an almost-invisible micro-droplet in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s as if all the elephants in the world got together and decided that the most dangerous threat to their existence, the most looming menace to their very survival, was the ant! Gotta get rid of those ants! Gotta annihilate them, destroy their colonies, eradicate their leaders, do anything on earth to exterminate this existential danger to our very being!

And that’s the way it has been with the Jews for 4,000 years.

But if you questioned the bought-and-paid for Jew-and-Israel-hating “protestors” on college campuses and their simpatico administrators and professors, and if you asked fulminating Jew haters like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens--both the 21st century’s version of David Duke--and the astoundingly long list that includes the poohbahs at The NY Times, TIME magazine, the American mainstream media, the BBC, et al--if they had ever been physically assaulted or robbed or cuckolded or beaten in sports by a Jew, 99% of them would say no, although they may have suffered true narcissistic injuries when all those smart Jews got better marks in school and beat them on the medical and law boards, and made more money--on drive and merit--than their jealous critics ever dreamed of.

AGAIN, WHY THE OBSESSIVE HATRED?

Like oozing gangrene, a deadly systemic infection, or the metastasis of invasive cancers, Jew hatred comes in many malignant strains.

Strain #1 — the Dumb Factor



In short, a dim-witted parent, family member, friend, teacher, or coach — one who was "schooled" by another dimwit — tells an innocent child that much of what is wrong with his or her life is because of "the Jew" who lives down the street, or employs his or her parent, or publishes the local newspaper...whatever.



"They may look like you and me," the dimwit says, "but underneath that head of hair are horns, and by the way, they bake their Passover holiday bread with the blood of kids like you and your sister, and you should know that they control all the money in the world, and never forget that they killed Jesus." Then the kid gets older, and his actual life experience contradicts what he's heard as he or she studies or socializes or works with Jews and sometimes falls in love and marries one.



But dumb anti-Semitism is just like dumb stereotypes about tap-dancing blacks or whiskey-guzzling Irish people or can't-screw-in-a-light-bulb Poles or Mambo-obsessed Hispanics, still destructive to a decent and respectful social order.

Strain #2 — the Emotional Factor

There are legions of highly intelligent people — in terms of IQs, advanced college degrees, professional accomplishments, published books, and fancy titles — who are nonetheless driven almost exclusively by their feelings. Ironic that they've spent lifetimes honing their razor-sharp intellects, refining their debating skills, priding themselves on scrupulous research — but still, emotion prevails.

This is no surprise because, simply, the emotions are stronger than the intellect. On PET scans of the brain, anger and fear "light up" significantly more often than the higher cognitive processes of reasoning and logic.

Think of a person with childhood-onset diabetes or a seizure disorder. No amount of hoping the condition away has any effect. It's simply there, deep within, and must be treated constantly in order to stem the horrible symptoms that ensue if not attended to. Emotion-driven anti-Semitism is in this category — incurable but, unlike diabetes or epilepsy, unfortunately untreatable.

Strain #3 — the Self-Hate Factor

Okay, you may say, people of other religions may hate Jews, but how is it possible for Jews themselves to hate Jews? Surprisingly, the answer is rather simple: It's hard to be a Jew, and this species is simply not up to it. Yes, they can be proud of their brains and talents, but when it comes to their backbones — that's another story.

For many Jews, being a member of the world's most historically vilified minority is just "too much" to cope with. In fact, to withstand the relentless onslaught would require them to have knowledge of Jewish history in order to correct the constant blitz of misinformation that an anti-Semitic world never tires of perpetuating, a willingness to stand on principle when the entire world is substituting propaganda and violence for righteousness, and a belief that the land of Israel was indeed bequeathed to the Jews by the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and that their return to Zion after Hitler incinerated six million of their brethren during the Holocaust was the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, proven for centuries-- up to this month --by irrefutable archeological evidence.

Liberal Jews are not psychologically up to any of these challenges, hence their pathetic over-eagerness to "understand" the people who hate them, to accommodate themselves to the enemies of Israel, to capitulate to the ever-escalating and invariably-one-sided demands for "compromise," to slavishly follow Jews like linguist Noam Chomsky, playwright Tony Kushner, and journalist Peter Beinart, who are so suffused with Jew hatred that their entire lives have been devoted to amputating any vestige of Jewish identity from their beings.

Strain #4 — the Mother's Milk Factor



This variant is infused into tabula rasa embryos by a loathing so systemic that it suggests a DNA aberration. After delivery, infants literally imbibe a particularly toxic brew of anti-Semitism flowing either from their mothers' breast milk or worldview. And when they have been sufficiently intoxicated, they enter into a family and "culture" that makes the hatred of Jews their entire raison d'être.



This strain has been on vivid display in the Arab world for decades — actually centuries — where toddlers are taught to echo the Jew hatred drummed daily into their developing brains, instead of being taught--as Israelis and all Jews do--how to play the piano or play ball or play with dolls, but where young children are taught by the time they're three years old how to strap suicide bombs onto their young bodies.



It is in this "culture," which has not changed significantly since the seventh century, that "leaders" continue to inflame the masses they have purposefully kept poor and ignorant, the better to energize them not with jobs and creativity but by a loathing fueled by adrenaline. These palace-dwelling leaders play the media like a Stradivarius to perpetuate the only product that competes with oil, which is hatred of Jews and Israel.

Strain #5 — the Green-eyed Monster Factor



According to author and columnist Dennis Prager, the reason that "for thousands of years there has been so much attention paid to Jews and why, today, to Israel, the one Jewish state," is that Jews are God's Chosen People .



But I think of an equally visceral kind of jealousy when I contemplate what it must have been like for a huge population of 450 million Arab Muslims in the Middle East to watch as the straggling remnants of European Jewry — cadaverous, hungry, heartbroken, stupefied by the cruelty they had endured and witnessed — rose up to defeat the savage Arab armies of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria (backed by Saudi Arabia and Yemen) that tried to annihilate the nascent Jewish State in 1948 and then to defeat them again and again and again in the many wars the Arabs continued to initiate.



And then, to see the people they call "pigs" literally make long-barren deserts bloom, to have the Middle East’s only thriving economy, to lead the world in technology, science and medicine, to create magnificent symphonies and athletic teams and life-saving medical remedies, et al, while the most the Arab world has ever accomplished in the last eight decades is to "create" terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, et al, and of course those itty bitty suicide bombers?

All fueled by the green-eyed monster!



Strain #6 — the Bandwagon Factor

It’s impossible to know if any of these players has an upcoming election or is being bought off, bribed, or threatened, but what a coincidence! In a little more than a week, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decided to jump on the bandwagon of the most viciously anti-Israel organization in the world, the United Nations, and to join the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain, to demand global recognition of the “State of Palestine” and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Then, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz--surprise surprise! --announced a boycott on the transfer of military equipment to Israel. Then Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), suddenly decided that the crisis in Gaza was a “genocide.” Then, two weeks after posing for a smiling photo with PM Netanyahu, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) suddenly found the fabricaated starvation of Palestinian Arabs “unacceptable.” And then there is the Jew-hating bile of Lara Logan, and the beat goes on.

But make no mistake--this is all a huge collective expression of anti-Semitism! All of these people know of the massive shipments the Israelis have made to the area, the equally massive theft of those goods by Hamas, the phony pictures of starving children, as writer Hymie Rubinstein has documented, and most of all that there is no starvation in Gaza!

All these strains of anti-Semitism can never be resolved--have never been resolved--by rationality or fairness or sanity. But if this scourge of hatred is ever cured/fixed/resolved, I strongly suspect that the Nobel Peace Prize will go either--as it should--to the best friend Israel ever had, President Donald J. Trump, or to a Jew!