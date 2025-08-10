Leading off, I need to ask…what about the humanitarian crisis nobody talks about?

That is, the humanitarian crisis facing the Israelis.

Over and over, during Bill Hemmer’s interview with Benjamin Netanyahu, for Fox News, I kept hearing about the crisis, but only in terms of Gaza’s civilians.

I suggest attention must be paid to the Israelis on this topic…if that’s okay with Bill Hemmer and all the rest of them who weep for those fine people who cheered on Hamas.

Yes, they did.

I give you a humanitarian crisis when for nearly two years an entire nation has been mobilized and traumatized, in one form or another.

Every Israeli suffers and every Israeli is part of one big family that has a son, related directly or indirectly, who risks life and limb in the tunnels of Gaza; blood, sweat and tears, onward they go, as regular military or as reservists, dutiful soldiers who carry on for the safety of their families back home.

In one form or another, every Israeli is a reservist. Even the mothers. Especially the mothers. And the grandmothers.

Then, of course, the hostages. Always the hostages to keep the nation troubled by day and sleepless by night.

Where are the media to notice that, yes that, as a humanitarian crisis, plus the remaining hostages being starved and tortured by Hamas?

Jewish pain and suffering get no headlines.

Same old story.

There was a time, before Oct.7, 2023 actually, when Israel was ranked as the fifth happiest country in the world…fifth from 200.

Go do that survey today.

Today, as of his meeting with his security cabinet, Netanyahu is asking for more, the absolute cleansing of Gaza. Out with the barbarians. (Smotrich thinks it is not thorough enough).

Time to go Dresden.

Frankly, I thought this was on the table going way back. Now it is something new? Really, I did think so. I thought it was the plan all along.

I must have been dreaming.

In any case, Netanyahu has my vote as Churchill…cigars and all.

Churchill fought alone against Hitler. As Netanyahu fights alone against the world.’ Churchill, May 13, 1940: “You ask, what is our aim…it is victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, however long and hard the road may be.”

So too Netanyahu. He is prepared to damn it all and do whatever it takes to re-make Gaza…victory at all costs.

For sure he will face an avalanche of condemnation, which has already begun from the UK, France, Canada, the UN, and surely more to follow.

Only Trump stands with him. But even that support will soften when the body bags start piling up.

The media are already gearing up for a full-scale assault against Netanyahu and the Jewish State as time goes on with deadly words and pictures,

The networks are salivating for every chance to pile it on.

Can Netanyahu absorb all that, punishment after punishment? Let alone the political hostilities from within.

To heck with them all, says Netanyahu. He has placed his faith squarely upon God and the Jewish people.

Oct. 7 did something to Netanyahu. It soured his taste for humanity.

Who can blame him?

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int'l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”