The menorah that stands in front of the Chabad house at the University of Cincinnati was vandalized for the fourth time in two years on Wednesday.

A video posted by the StopAntisemitism watchdog organization showed the suspect wearing a backpack walking up to the menorah, grabbing it and throwing it to the ground.

“Horrific - for the 4th time in just two years the menorah at the University of Cincinnati Chabad has been vandalized,” StopAntisemitism captioned the video.

“I can’t even tell if it’s the same person who’s done it multiple times or not, it’s really hard to know,” UC Chabad Rabbi Yitzi Creeger told the Algemeiner. “I’m not sure what’s better or worse. Is it one person or five or six different people?”

“If we could find out who this young person was, I don’t want him kicked out of fraternity or kicked out the university. I’d want education and a conversation with that person to talk about why this is of concern to the Jewish community,” Rabbi Creeger said. “I think education and openness is a better way to fight ignorance, fear, and hatred.”

The incident at the Cincinnati, Ohio university took place only days after a swastika was painted on the campus at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, leading to an investigation by campus police.