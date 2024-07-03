Vandals damaged nearly 200 gravestones in two Jewish cemeteries in Ohio over the weekend, WKRC-TV in Cincinnati reported.

A groundskeeper discovered the damage at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery in Covedale on Monday morning, according to the report.

The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati (JCGC), which oversees the two cemeteries, is seeking the public’s help in finding the perpetrators.

JCGC's executive director, Sue Susskind, said she believes multiple people carried out the acts because of how heavy the headstones are. She also said the site could've been targeted because of their faith.

"You never know for sure, but since Oct. 7, you have to look at everything like that. This is an awful lot of work for somebody just wanting to do something mischievous," Susskind said, according to WKRC-TV.

The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati said it hasn't been able to identify or contact all the families affected by the vandalism. Police have asked the cemetery not to move any gravestones until the investigation is complete.

The FBI is now part of the investigation, according to the report.

The incident is the latest in a spate of incidents of antisemitism in the US in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

In November, a number of headstones were found spray painted with red swastikas at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, on Cleveland’s west side.