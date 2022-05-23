Ahead of the Knesset's second and third readings of the "From Uniforms to Studies" bill, it is estimated that the bill will fail to garner the majority needed to pass.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) noted his party's opposition to the bill, adding that the Likud party is expected to propose a bill that would provide released soldiers with 100% of their tuition.

"We want to take care of IDF soldiers," Zohar told 103 FM Radio. "We want to give them 100%. This coalition wants to give them just 66%, because they have a lot of expenses, including for [MK] Mansour Abbas (United Arab List), and for [MK] Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List), and for [MK] Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz). There are many Arab MKs who need a lot of money now for their needs, and the IDF soldiers are relegated to second place."

According to Zohar, "The coalition is trying to make it seem like we are against IDF soldiers, while at the same time they made a coalition with MKs who are against the IDF on principle, and I'm talking about MKs who are anti-Zionist. This is exactly what they are doing."

"There is definitely the appropriate budget in the Defense Ministry. They will say that they have legal issues, but that's not true. They can use the money by means of a government decision. We will try to pass the law on Wednesday, to provide 100%. And even if neither of these two things happen, when we return to the leadership of the country we will pay every IDF soldier 100% retroactively."