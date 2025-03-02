Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar suggested a solution to the political crisis surrounding the conscription law: the establishment of a dedicated IDF corps for haredim.

"We need to create a haredi military unit that poses no risk of turning haredim secular. Once we have this, those studying Torah will continue their studies, and those who do not will serve in this unit. That's the solution," he said in an interview with Kol Chai radio.

"But toppling the government right now is not a solution; if a leftist government is formed, will a haredi draft law pass? Not at all, and then military police will come to homes to arrest those not enlisting."

Zohar also addressed the security situation in Gaza and warned: "If there's no agreement and no ceasefire, the IDF will return to fight with full force, unprecedented scope, and American backing. The decision should be made in the next day or two."

Regarding the cessation of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Zohar noted that "the first to be affected will be the Gazan citizens, as Hamas has stolen and hoarded the aid."

The minister also commented on calls for a state commission of inquiry, expressing opposition to one being established by the Supreme Court president.

"It is unacceptable for such a committee to be established by Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, especially with such a strong trust crisis between him, the government, and large parts of the populace. We want a neutral party to establish the committee, and we prefer to do it at the end of the war, not during it."

Regarding relations with the U.S., Zohar emphasized that there is "full coordination and cooperation with the Americans in everything" and that "Trump's selection is a miracle from God, no less."