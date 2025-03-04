Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar on Monday wrote a letter to the directors of cinematheques and cultural institutions supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, requesting that they refrain from screening the film "No Other Land," which won an Oscar for best documentary film, in their venues.

In his letter, the minister noted that the film presents a one-sided and distorted portrayal of Israeli reality and the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

"The way the film addressed the horrific massacre carried out on October 7th and the war that has ensued since is unacceptable," the minister wrote.

"The film serves as an anti-Israeli propaganda tool and harms the good name of the State of Israel, especially during a time of war."

Furthermore, Zohar stressed that while the film is available for viewing online, it is inappropriate for public funds to be directed toward supporting or screening a film that vilifies the State of Israel.

"I appeal to you with a request to demonstrate public responsibility and solidarity, and not to grant a public platform in the State of Israel to a film that serves our enemies," he added.

Shai Glick, CEO of B’Tsalmo, responded to Zohar and said, "I thank my friend, the Minister of Culture, for his fight against the culture of incitement and hatred. Any institution that chooses to glorify incitement against Israel should have its funding immediately cut off, and we will act and stop any 'cultural' event disguised as incitement and hatred."

“No Other Land” falsely portrays Israel as systematically abusing and mistreating villagers who have lived on their ancestral lands for many generations. The film claims that "Israeli soldiers and 'settlers' exploited the war to lead massacres, shootings and threats."