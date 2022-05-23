Belgian authorities have ordered a compulsory 21-day quarantine for all those confirmed to be infected with monkeypox, Politico reported.

The news comes as Belgium confirms its fourth case, but according to Politico, the decision was made on Friday.

According to the Brussels Times, high-risk contacts of infected individuals, such as roommates or intimate partners, are not required to quarantine but must monitor themselves for symptoms.

The site added that the incubation period for monkeypox is between 5-21 days, and light symptoms usually start early.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has not yet seen any monkeypox cases but an infectious disease expert has urged the government to require that travelers isolate if they are arriving from countries with confirmed monkeypox cases and report symptoms, Inquirer.net reported.