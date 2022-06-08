The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an "Alert -- Level 2" advisory for travelers to "practice enhanced precautions" because of the spread of monkeypox, CNN reported Tuesday.

The CDC said that the "risk to the general public is low, but you should seek medical care immediately if you develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills."

The CDC has three types of levels it might issue as cases have been reported in dozens of destinations. The levels are: Watch -- Level 1: Practice usual precautions, Alert -- Level 2: Practice enhanced, precautions and Warning -- Level 3: Avoid nonessential travel.

On its website, the CDC has not applied levels to specific destinations, as it does with COVID-19.

Usually associated with tropical Africa, confirmed cases of monkeypox are now global. The CDC says cases have been reported in Europe, North America, South America, North Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

In Israel, three cases of monkeypox have been discovered so far, the latest case being confirmed on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said the patient is a 34-year-old man who arrived at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with symptoms suspected to be from monkeypox after returning from a trip abroad. He was confirmed to have monkeypox after an examination by the Biological Institute.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually manifests itself in fever, blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Two weeks ago, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official said the WHO does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa requires mass vaccinations.

Richard Pebody, who leads the high-threat pathogen team at WHO Europe, told Reuters that immediate supplies of vaccines and antivirals are relatively limited.