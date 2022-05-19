A French Open tennis qualifying match involving Israeli Dudi Sela is suspected of being fixed, French sports media newspaper L'Équipe reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the match in question took place in the first round of the tournament between Sela and a Spanish opponent.

Sela lost the game within 57 minutes and the fact that the match was the subject of a disproportionally high amount of online betting is what aroused the suspicion that it was fixed.

An investigation will be opened into the matter.

Dudi Sela, 37, ranked 29th in the world at his peak.