Palestinian Arabs took to the streets to celebrate Thursday evening’s attack in the city of Elad, in which three Jews were murdered and four were wounded by two terrorists armed with an axe and a firearm.

A video from Shechem (Nablus) showed children handing out candies to passers-by in celebration of the attack.

In the Nur a-Shams camp in Tulkarm, masked men took to the streets to celebrate the attack with the public.

Palestinian Arabs in the cities of Gaza and Khan Yunis fired into the air while candies were distributed to drivers and passers-by. Meanwhile, "Allahu Akbar" was shouted from the mosques as a sign of joy at the "success" of the attack. Expressions of joy were also reported in Palestinian Arab concentrations in Lebanon.

An animated video preaching the use of an axe to murder Jews was circulated on a Palestinian Arab Telegram channel. The video shows a man holding an axe, locating a woman on the street as a target and then hitting her on the head and killing her. The caption below the animated video reads: "We came to slaughter you."

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Thursday that the Palestinian people will continue their resistance until all its goals are achieved.

In a direct message to Israel, Haniyeh said that Hamas is not afraid of acts of targeted elimination against the senior echelon of the organization and that the Al-Aqsa Mosque will continue to be considered a red line.