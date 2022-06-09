Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush on Thursday morning arrived at the Central District Court for the indictments against the terrorists who murdered three Israelis last month.

The victims, identified as Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children; Boaz Gol, also a father of five; and Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a father of six.

"These are ingrates," Porush said of the murderers. "They are despicable murderers who need to be sent to the gallows. They ate from the bread of the Jews and murdered them. Rags."

The two terrorists, Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa'i, 19, and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir, 20, both residents of the Jenin area, are charged with three counts of aggravated murder and with acts of terror such as attempted murder, serious injury and aggravated injury.

The Prosecutor's Office has requested that their arrest be extended until the completion of legal proceedings against them.