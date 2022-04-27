New details about the threatening package which was sent to the family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and included a live bullet were revealed on Tuesday evening.

Channel 12 News reported that the letter arrived at the workplace of Prime Minister Bennett's wife, Gilat, and not at the family's home in Ra'anana.

Gilat did not know at all about the arrival of the envelope and it was the Prime Minister himself who was updated about it.

It has not yet been clarified whether the letter went through the strict inspection procedure of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) or whether any of the family members were exposed to the contents of the letter.

The affair is being investigated by Lahav 433 unit of the Israel Police, together with the Shin Bet, and a gag order has been placed on the details of the investigation.

Following the threats, the security officials in the Prime Minister's Office decided to increase the security of the Prime Minister's family.

However, security officials estimate that despite the seriousness of the act, the lives of the Prime Minister and his family are not in immediate danger.

Bennett responded earlier to the death threats.

"Political conflict, no matter how deep it is, should not reach violence, bullying and death threats. We need to do everything, as leaders and as citizens whose future and the future of their children in this country, so that such phenomena simply do not exist," Bennett said.

"We are all people. Arguments and disagreements - yes. Bullying and threats - no," he added.

"I am a prime minister and a political man, but I am also a husband and father, and it is my duty to also take care of my wife and children. We must lower the flames of political discourse," he said.

"On the eve of Memorial Day and Independence Day, I call on everyone - from all corners of the political spectrum, especially people who are active on social media - to have this be a time of calm and reconciliation. We have one house, and we must not burn it down," the Prime Minister concluded.