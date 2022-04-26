Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the death threats which were mailed to his family home in Ra'anana.

"Political conflict, no matter how deep it is, should not reach violence, bullying and death threats. We need to do everything, as leaders and as citizens whose future and the future of their children in this country, so that such phenomena simply do not exist," Bennett said.

"We are all people. Arguments and disagreements - yes. Bullying and threats - no.

"I am a prime minister and a political man, but I am also a husband and father, and it is my duty to also take care of my wife and children. We must lower the flames of political discourse," he said.

"On the eve of Memorial Day and Independence Day, I call on everyone - from all corners of the political spectrum, especially people who are active on social media - to have this be a time of calm and reconciliation.

"We have one house, and we must not burn it down," the Prime Minister concluded.