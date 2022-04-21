Israeli singer Ishay Ribo was pulled off stage in the middle of an Aventura, Florida, concert.

According to Matzav.com, the concert was shut down due to "noise complaints," since the performance had only received a permit to continue until 9:45p.m. but continued even after that.

After being informed that the concert would need to stop, Ribo decided to perform one last song before descending the stage, Matzav.com said.

A fan who was present at the concert tweeted, "He performed for 45 minutes - 45 magical minutes - and then they brought him down."

However, officials came onstage and forced the musicians to stop playing, prompting chants of, "Ishay! Ishay! Ishay!" from the audience.