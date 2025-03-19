Moti Sonnenfeld, father of Danielle, who tragically lost her life in an accident ten years ago, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about his daughter, her contribution to those in need and pain, and the ways her memory is being kept alive today.

Sonnenfeld explained how important all the projects in her memory are for Israel and the world, and how the activity in her memory is now enhanced by beautiful poems written by her at such early age and brought to life by some of Israel’s top composers and singers.

Sonnenfeld, says that “Danielle was only twenty and ten days old when she was killed. She was a special baby. Although, as a father, I strive to remain objective, it was evident from an early age that she brought a unique light into the world. We moved to Israel when she was eight, settling initially in Ra'anana and later in Jerusalem; it was as if she had always belonged. She deeply loved the country, its people, and was passionate about our collective mission to build and preserve our homeland. She believed in unity and saw the people of Israel as a beautiful, interconnected puzzle, Klal Yisrael, where every single piece mattered. In fact, she was a champion at puzzles, completing even 5,000-piece sets overnight. Just as she pieced together puzzles, she also brought people together, connecting hearts and fostering unity.”

Sonnenfeld states that the decision to share Danielle’s words in song, “was largely thanks to her mother, Rachel, who took the initiative early on. She, along with some friends, compiled Danielle’s writings into a book titled Danielle Sheli, which also has an English edition, My Danielle. I had the honor of launching it in the House of Lords in England, where the Danielle Foundation is also active. Ishay Ribo was the first artist to transform one of her poems into a song about nine and a half years ago., at a time when he was not famous like he is today.”

“Every initiative, every school and institution we support through the Danielle Foundation, every scholarship we award, everything keeps Danielle’s spirit alive. Recently, we provided scholarships to two haredi medical students in Reichman University’s medical school, which is a unique achievement. Music, however, is on an entirely different level. As our sages have said, music is akin to prophecy. Each song she wrote resonates profoundly, especially in these challenging times for Israel. In every song that she wrote her words remain alive and relevant, offering comfort and inspiration,” says Sonnenfeld emotionally.

He adds, “The Danielle Award honors doctors and medical professionals for their compassion, not just their technical skills. Interestingly, we’ve found that those recognized for their humanity are often also the most outstanding in their field. The inspiration for this award came from Danielle’s words—about the importance of being a good human – a mensch – before being a good doctor. Stanford University has a dedicated program studying the impact of empathy in medicine, showing that patient outcomes improve significantly when doctors approach their work with kindness and care. This concept resonated deeply with me, and we saw a need for it in Israel as well.”

“The award has had a tangible impact. I remember speaking with Nachman Ash, former Director-General of the Ministry of Health, number two in Maccabi Healthcare and a former IDF general, who told me that doctors who did not receive the award began to wonder whether they were being compassionate enough, proving that the initiative is making a difference. This year alone, over a million people participated in voting for their doctors, and we are eagerly awaiting the results,” states Sonnenfeld.

“We feel that we are doing this with Danielle. That’s exactly how it feels. Honestly, I do this for my own survival. I hope that one day I’ll do it solely for her. But for now, it is what helps me bear the pain of losing her, knowing what the world has lost,” concludes Sonnenfeld.