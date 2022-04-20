Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) have agreed to cancel the requirement to wear masks in enclosed spaces.

The decision will take effect beginning on Saturday, April 23, at 8:00p.m.

The decision is "in light of the drop in coronavirus infection rates," a joint statement by Bennett and Horowitz read.

"In accordance with this, the requirement to wear a mask, other than in locations with a high potential of infection (hospitals, retirement homes, flights, and a person on their way to quarantine) will be canceled."

The decision is subject to approval by the Knesset's Health Committee.

Earlier, former coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu, who is also CEO of Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center, called on the Israeli government to eliminate all coronavirus restrictions, including the requirement to test for coronavirus upon entering Israel.