Former coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu, who serves as CEO of Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center, has called on the government to eliminate the coronavirus restrictions entirely.

"Many of the Israelis currently traveling abroad are surprised to discover how coronavirus has disappeared in most countries," Gamzu said in a statement. "It's time to do the right thing in Israel as well, and remove the restrictions, the masks, including in enclosed spaces, certainly for schoolchildren, and basically in every place, because coronavirus today is no longer as dangerous as it was in the past."

"Almost no countries ask for a vaccination certificate, Green Pass, PCR test, or antigen. And rightfully so, because what it adds to the general coronavirus infection rate is extremely marginal. There is no place to continue with the coronavirus tests upon entry into Israel, or in any place randomly for healthy people, and certainly not to leave tens of thousands of people in quarantine until they receive the result."

Gamzu also claimed that the current policies are "a waste of money and the citizens' freedom, for the operation and the extra runaround. So if everything is smart and right and justified in all of Europe and America, why in Israel do we remain with this? Why do I and many others need to pay over 60 shekel for a test upon return to Israel, which isn't done in any place in the vaccinated Western world?

In fact, the USA requires all travelers over age two to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before departure to the USA. Canada does not require a negative COVID-19 test for fully vaccinated travelers, but those travelers must still fill out the entry form and present proof of vaccination.

Gamzu continued, "They reported that nearly one million Israelis exit and enter Israel around Passover. Isn't it a shame that 60 million shekel will be paid by the citizens to fulfill an outdated policy?"

"Even if there is another wave - we will deal with it then. I call on the Israeli government to make the decisions appropriately. It's time to change direction and move forward."