CNN claims that a new CIA report indicates that COVID-19 likely leaked from a Chinese laboratory, challenging the official narrative of animal origin. Approved by new CIA Director John Ratcliffe, this report—crafted during the Biden administration—was previously withheld from the public. It speculates that the virus's origin is more plausibly manmade than from a natural source.

While the pandemic, which began in 2020, affected billions globally, the report expresses low confidence in China's animal-origin claims. The CIA continues to evaluate both lab and natural-origin scenarios as feasible explanations for the pandemic.

American intelligence’s updated assessment leverages new analyses about the virus's spread, characteristics, and conditions in Chinese virology labs. Although Chinese authorities maintain their stance on animal origin, U.S. lawmakers demand accountability from China based on the new findings.

American intelligence services are in unanimous accord that the virus was not intentionally developed as a biological weapon.