A Palestinian Arab vehicle arrived on Monday night at the entrance to the community of Avnei Hefetz in Samaria. A terrorist sitting inside the vehicle opened fire at the post of the security guard stationed at the entrance and then fled the scene.

IDF soldiers are searching the area. There were reports of injuries or damages.

Residents were given the all clear in an SMS message which read, "Dear residents of Avnei Hefetz. The incident is over. You may resume your regular routine. There were no known injuries or damages. IDF forces will stay tonight in and around the community. Good night."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, arrived at the scene together with the commander of the IDF’s Menashe Brigade, Colonel Arik Moyal.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the Israeli military to prepare for a protracted military operation, lasting at least a month.

Kochavi told IDF commanders that the IDF must be ready for a lengthy potential conflict, which he dubbed “Operation Guardian of the Walls 2”.

The army chief also speculated that a future conflict could see mass rocket attacks by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group against southern Israel, in retaliation for the elimination of a three-member terrorist cell in northern Samaria over the weekend.

A recent string of terror attacks have prompted Israeli officials to bolster security across the country, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz issuing a rare order Friday calling up three hundred reserve Border Police officers for a one-month period.