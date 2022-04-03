Aviv Kochavi
Aviv Kochavi צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has ordered the Israeli military to prepare for a protracted military operation, lasting at least a month.

Kochavi told IDF commanders Sunday evening that the IDF must be ready for a lengthy potential conflict, which he dubbed “Operation Guardian of the Walls 2”, modeled after Israel’s two-week operation against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip in May 2021 – a conflict which spilled over into Israel, with Arab rioting across much of the country.

The army chief also speculated that a future conflict could see mass rocket attacks by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group against southern Israel, in retaliation for the elimination of a three-member terrorist cell in northern Samaria over the weekend.

A recent string of terror attacks have prompted Israeli officials to bolster security across the country, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz issuing a rare order Friday calling up three hundred reserve Border Police officers for a one-month period.

Gantz visited a Shin Bet internal security agency special operations center Sunday evening, and met with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, discussing the agency’s efforts to foil recent terrorist plots.

Click here to join the official Israel National News - Arutz Sheva WhatsApp groups